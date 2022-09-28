Russia decides not to submit any Oscar nominations

Russia has decided not to send an official Oscar nominee for the forthcoming international feature film competition, as reported.

Russia has decided not to send an official Oscar nominee for the forthcoming international feature film competition, as reported.

The Russian Film Academy’s choice to skip the Oscars is said to be a response to the intensifying hostilities between the United States and Russia, which has been at war with Ukraine since February 24. After accusing the United States of being actively involved in the war in Ukraine, Russia has promised to break off relations with the country.

Further claims that Russia has continuously submitted films to the Oscars for years. Since then, Russia has been nominated for two awards, with Andrei Konchalovsky’s “Dear Comrades,” which won the Special Jury Prize at Venice, and Kantemir Balagov’s “Beanpole,” which won a prize at Un Certain Regard at Cannes. These nominations highlight the country’s thriving film culture and industry. For Andrey Zvyagintsev’s “Loveless,” which won the Cannes jury award, Russia received a nomination in 2017.

TASS, a regional news source, cited Nikita Mikhalkov as supporting this choice. Mikhalkov is a well-known Russian director. He claimed that choosing a movie to represent Russia in a nation that “today denies its existence” “didn’t make sense,” he said.

According to a report, Mikhalkov, who resigned from the Oscar selection committee in August, said he intended to organize an event for Europe and Asia that would be comparable to the Oscars.

