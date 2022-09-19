James Cameron claims Avatar’s updated version looks ‘better than before

On September 23, 2022, Avatar, which debuted in 2009, will receive a global re-release.

Expectations for the James Cameron-directed film’s sequel are high because it went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time.

And now it has been remastered in 4K with high dynamic range and some of the movie’s 48-frame-per-second scenes.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez, and Stephen Lang were among the stars of the movie who joined director James Cameron at the global press conference to talk about their experiences filming the first movie and the enormous success it went on to have. At the same time, questions concerning Cameron’s decision to re-release the movie and the differences between the original and the re-mastered version of it were also raised.

The director explained why he decided to bring Avatar back to theatres: “Well, look, I mean, it’s been 12 years since the premiere, so if you’re under 22 or 23, it’s really extremely unlikely that you’ve seen the movie in a cinema. Which implies that you haven’t actually seen the movie. In other words, we created the movie in 3D on a large screen. And now it has been remastered in 4K with high dynamic range and some of the movie’s 48-frame-per-second scenes.”

Concerning the restored version, also “The experience will be distinct for both new and seasoned moviegoers, according to Cameron, who added, “It’s looking better than it ever looked, even back in its initial release. And there are so many people out there; a brand-new generation of moviegoers is emerging. They still haven’t actually experienced the movie the way we meant it to be seen, regardless of how they watched it—whether it was on streaming, Blu-ray, or another format. And, you know, we recently viewed the movie after finishing the entire remastering process, and it really surprised us.”

The filmmaker continued, “It’s hard to say it with any degree of humility, but I’ve been “very thrilled” with how the restored version of the film looks.” He added that he’s excited for anyone who missed seeing it in theatres to experience it. The re-release of Avatar is scheduled for September 23, 2022, at theatres.

