Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone made up after she filed for divorce

Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone

  • Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone have reconciled once more.
  • After Jennifer filed for divorce a month ago, the pair decided to get back together.
  • A spokeswoman stated, “They agreed to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to iron out their issues.
Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone have reconciled once more. After Jennifer filed for divorce a month ago, the pair decided to get back together.

A spokeswoman stated, “They agreed to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to iron out their issues.

The insider continued, “They are both quite happy.”

After 25 years of marriage, the “Rocky” actor and the creator of Serious Skincare have three kids together: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

Just over a month prior, on August 19, Jennifer had sent Stallone a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief.” Stallone reportedly refuted her allegations that he “acted in the purposeful dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had a detrimental economic impact on the marital estate.”

After filing for divorce, Flavin stated, “I regret to inform you that I have requested a divorce from Sylvester Stallone after 25 years of marriage. Even though we are no longer married, I will always value our more than 30-year relationship and the dedication we both have to our lovely girls. I respectfully request that you respect our family’s privacy as we proceed.”

Stallone recently tweeted a throwback shot of himself and Jennifer holding hands as they strolled down memory lane.

