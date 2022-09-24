Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Report: Amber Heard doesn’t care about Johnny Depp’s Closeness with Joelle Rich

Report: Amber Heard doesn’t care about Johnny Depp’s Closeness with Joelle Rich

Articles
Advertisement
Report: Amber Heard doesn’t care about Johnny Depp’s Closeness with Joelle Rich

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Advertisement
  • In the midst of all of this, the actor is currently making headlines once more for supposedly dating Joelle Rich, not Camille Vasquez, as had been rumored.
  • There have been rumors that Johnny Depp and his legal team had become close during the course of his summertime defamation case.
  • She doesn’t care who he dates, the insider continued, and she simply wants to go on with her life.
Advertisement

The story involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been in the news almost from the beginning. Despite several headlines detailing their scandalous pasts, Johnny Depp emerged victorious from the trial. In the midst of all of this, the actor is currently making headlines once more for supposedly dating Joelle Rich, not Camille Vasquez, as had been rumored.

For the uninitiated, there have been rumors that Johnny Depp and his legal team had become close during the course of his summertime defamation case. I care very passionately for my clients, and we have definitely grown close, Camille said to TMZ in response to the same. However, I mean the whole team—including Johnny, of course—when I say “we.” I’m also Colombian and Cuban. I’m touchy. What exactly should I say, then? I embrace everyone. And I’m not embarrassed by it.

Now that we know that Johnny Depp is seeing Joelle Rich and that his ex-wife Amber Heard “simply wants to move forward with her life,” everything seems to be going well in the neighborhood. According to a source familiar with the situation who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Amber Heard “isn’t paying attention to Johnny or his personal life.” She doesn’t care who he dates, the insider continued, and she simply wants to go on with her life.

Also Read

Oscar winner Louise Fletcher passes away at the age of 88
Oscar winner Louise Fletcher passes away at the age of 88

She was well-known for her role as Nurse Ratched in Jack Nicholson's...

Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Eminem music videos gather 5 billion views in 2022
Eminem music videos gather 5 billion views in 2022
Shakira posted new year post to ex-husband Gerard Pique
Shakira posted new year post to ex-husband Gerard Pique
Paramount Picture sheds light on return of Yellowstone season 5
Paramount Picture sheds light on return of Yellowstone season 5
Paulina Porizkova shares 'unfiltered' selfie as she begins new year with clean slate
Paulina Porizkova shares 'unfiltered' selfie as she begins new year with clean slate
Heidi Klum spends New Year's eve with her hubby Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum spends New Year's eve with her hubby Tom Kaulitz
Kylie Jenner once again shows of her singing skills
Kylie Jenner once again shows of her singing skills
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story