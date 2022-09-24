Report: Amber Heard doesn’t care about Johnny Depp’s Closeness with Joelle Rich

In the midst of all of this, the actor is currently making headlines once more for supposedly dating Joelle Rich, not Camille Vasquez, as had been rumored.

The story involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been in the news almost from the beginning. Despite several headlines detailing their scandalous pasts, Johnny Depp emerged victorious from the trial. In the midst of all of this, the actor is currently making headlines once more for supposedly dating Joelle Rich, not Camille Vasquez, as had been rumored.

For the uninitiated, there have been rumors that Johnny Depp and his legal team had become close during the course of his summertime defamation case. I care very passionately for my clients, and we have definitely grown close, Camille said to TMZ in response to the same. However, I mean the whole team—including Johnny, of course—when I say “we.” I’m also Colombian and Cuban. I’m touchy. What exactly should I say, then? I embrace everyone. And I’m not embarrassed by it.

Now that we know that Johnny Depp is seeing Joelle Rich and that his ex-wife Amber Heard “simply wants to move forward with her life,” everything seems to be going well in the neighborhood. According to a source familiar with the situation who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Amber Heard “isn’t paying attention to Johnny or his personal life.” She doesn’t care who he dates, the insider continued, and she simply wants to go on with her life.