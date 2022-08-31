Tori Roloff says her heart ‘Swells with Pride’

Johnny Depp now focusing on his career
This month, there are a lot of big events in Tori and Zach Roloff’s house.
On Wednesday, Tori posted cute pictures of her 5-year-old son Jackson Kyle on his first day of school. She also talked about how it felt to see her oldest child start a new chapter.
“My sweet baby j! You aren’t a baby any more!! We are so stinking proud of our kindergartner.”
“This kid makes my heart swell with pride. He walked into his first day of school as confident as ever! He is so sure of himself and I love how he owns a room.”
“He kept saying “today is all about me and going to kindergarten!” It feels so special to celebrate him today and I miss him like crazy already (it’s only been 2 hours)!!”
“I pray every single day for the Lord to protect this boy’s heart. To give him the confidence and strength to keep going. I pray he is always kind and helpful. I also pray that he loves school as much on the day of his graduation as he did today.”
“Love you Jackson! Happy first day of kindergarten.”
