Amber Heard “desperately” wanted Depp 2.0 and attempted to wed Elon Musk

Elon Musk, Amber Heard’s ex-boyfriend, was not persuaded to become his wife.

But Elon’s refusal to marry her meant that Amber’s scheme was unsuccessful, and they continue.

Amber has consistently stated that she began dating Elon after being divorced from Johnny Depp.

Advertisement

Elon Musk, Amber Heard’s ex-boyfriend, was not persuaded to become his wife.

According to reports, Amber “was badly seeking to marry Elon and she intended to employ the same tactic on him as she did on Johnny.” But Elon’s refusal to marry her meant that Amber’s scheme was unsuccessful, and they continue.

Amber has consistently stated that she began dating Elon after being divorced from Johnny Depp. However, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor claims differently.

However, Amber and Elon called it quits after a year of dating. Elon started the split, an insider at the time told PEOPLE magazine.

“Elon is working continuously. He enjoys living the life he has chosen. He broke it off since he is currently in no position to be in a relationship “the source came to light.

Elon contradicted himself in a statement to Rolling Stones in November 2017: “I recently ended things with my girlfriend. She actually broke up with me more often than I did with her. I believe that I was truly in love, and it hurt a lot.”

Advertisement

Additionally, it is said that Amber “discarded” Elon the moment she realized he didn’t want to start a family with her.

The romance between Amber and Elon began in December 2016 and barely lasted a few months.

Also Read Kim Kardashian expressed her “relief” after Khloe responded to Kanye West’s clap Kim Kardashian is appreciative that her sister Khloe Kardashian criticized her ex-husband...