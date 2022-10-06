Kim Kardashian expressed her “relief” after Khloe responded to Kanye West’s clap

Advertisement
  • Kim Kardashian is appreciative that her sister Khloe Kardashian criticized her ex-husband Kanye West when he brought up an old fight around Chicago’s 4th birthday.
  • The co-founder of Good American retaliated against Ye by defending her sister and requesting that West refrain from bringing up old arguments to disparage their family.
  • An insider claimed to Hollywood Life after their public argument that Kim is “grateful” to Khloe for acting as the “fierce protector of the family.”
According to reports, Kim Kardashian is appreciative that her sister Khloe Kardashian criticized her ex-husband Kanye West when he brought up an old fight around Chicago’s 4th birthday.

The Praise God singer praised Candace Owens for being “the only public figure to acknowledge that it was improper for the Kardashians to restrict me from seeing my kid” and for speaking out against the Kardashians.

The co-founder of Good American retaliated against Ye by defending her sister and requesting that West refrain from bringing up old arguments to disparage their family.

An insider claimed to Hollywood Life after their public argument that Kim is “grateful” to Khloe for acting as the “fierce protector of the family.”

When Khloe told Kim that she was going to clap back at Kanye, the insider said, “Kim was really relieved.” Kim is thankful that Khloe has her support and hopes Kanye puts an end to this situation for good.

Behind closed doors, Kim’s sisters have always had her back, and she has always shown a wish for them to remain silent.

The source continued, “But after this most recent internet attack, Kim had enough. “It’s more than any one person can manage, and they’re sick and tired of it after seeing the suffering she’s through having to put up with his relentless abuse.

The Kardashian/Jenner family was “relieved because they believe that Kanye has had this coming,” the source continued following the social media argument.

He has harmed Kim so much, and their children are not being given a good example by him. He needs to understand that his actions and treatment of their mother are inappropriate because that is their main worry.

