Drew Barrymore believed that E.T. was real when she starred in the film at age 7

When she acted in the popular movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial at the age of 7, Drew Barrymore claims she believed her alien co-star to be genuine.

Barrymore, now 47, admits in a sneak peek of Monday’s edition of her self-titled talk show series that she would converse with and take care of the animatronic puppet that depicted her extraordinary co-star.

In a talk with her old co-stars Henry Thomas, Robert MacNaughton, and Dee Wallace, she declared, “Now I felt E.T. was real.”

“I had a deep, abiding affection for him. She then addressed the group, remembering, “Is it true that… what would happen? Because I would go and carry lunch to him.”

Barrymore plays Gertie, a little child who is initially afraid of the alien before coming to love him, in the 1982 movie. In the film, Thomas, 51, portrayed Elliot Barrymore, Barrymore’s brother.

The kids secretly relocate E.T. into the family’s suburban California house throughout the movie, but things take a turn for the adventurous when the government learns of their plan and tries to remove the alien.

When Thomas spoke with Barrymore and his co-stars, the then-young actress asked “the wardrobe girl” for a scarf for E.T.’s neck “because he was going to get cold,” Thomas recalled.

Meanwhile, Wallace, 73, who played the family grandmother, recounted yet another incident involving young Barrymore and her coworker.

She recalled, “We discovered you over there just chattering away to E.T. and we let director Steven [Spielberg] know. Therefore, Steven designated two men to keep E.T. alive going forward so that he could respond to you whenever you came over to chat with him.

The group also talked about the prospect of a sequel, which Thomas acknowledged would be difficult to consider producing without Melissa Mathison, the original screenwriter who passed away in 2015.

Wallace concurred and added, “It’s a classic, leave it a classic,” adding, “She was really the heart and soul of it.”

Barrymore chimed in and recalled hearing Spielberg, 75, declared he would “never” do an E.T. sequel.

