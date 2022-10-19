Katie Price will discuss an intriguing aspect of her relationship with Carl Woods

As they return to reality TV, Carl Woods and Katie Price will share more details about their romantic relationship.

According to reports, the couple is hoping the upcoming season would portray their romance in all its “raw and unedited” glory, along with DIY projects and home improvements.

In the documentary, which will show the pair restoring the abandoned mansion to a home, Carl is anticipated to play a significant role. The family’s endeavor has been a labor of love, and they are eager to demonstrate that they are “more connected than ever.”

According to a source who spoke with OK!, “Katie and Carl’s relationship has been on the rocks following a turbulent year, and Katie’s family is frightened about her behind closed doors. They worry that she will be injured again because the relationship has been so unstable.

“This season is going to show a very different side to their romance – a raw and unscripted version of Katie and Carl’s relationship. Carl is heavily featured throughout season two, which will be a big change for viewers. The pair are more united than ever.”

It happens after reports that the Mucky Mansion was too filthy to film there.

