Khloe Kardashian says she doesn’t hold a grudge toward Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend who has a history of infidelity, doesn’t bother her. In the confessional segment of The Kardashians on Thursday, producers questioned Khloe, 38, about how she was able to reconcile with Tristan, 31, despite all the turmoil that had occurred.

“It’s probably, maybe practice?” said Khloe. “I think a lot of people maybe forget that I’ve been through a lot of BS. My ex-husband [Lamar Odom], when we were married, definitely had a very public drug problem and was found in a brothel, and there was a lot of things that probably aren’t forgivable, and I’m still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him.”

“It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go,” she added. “Let go and let God.”

Fans are aware that Khloe and Lamar wed in 2009. Khloe later began dating Tristan. After Tristan’s initial cheating scandal, they welcomed daughter True Thompson in April 2018 and later split up.

In the end, the pair rekindled their romance and discreetly got engaged in February 2021. They then started making preparations for having a second child.

In the last weeks of 2021, Khloe and Tristan successfully produced a second child through a surrogate, just as word spread that Tristan had once more cheated, this time fathering a child with Maralee Nichols.

Khloe then called off the covert engagement in December, and in August of this year, a representative for Khloe revealed to PEOPLE that she and Tristan had had their second child, a girl.

