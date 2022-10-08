Advertisement
Kimberly Stewart "rekindled romance" affects the relationship with her brother   

Kimberly Stewart “rekindled romance” affects the relationship with her brother   

Kimberly Stewart “rekindled romance” affects the relationship with her brother   

Kimberly Stewart “rekindled romance”

  • Reportedly, Kimberly Stewart’s relationship with her very protective brother Sean has been harmed by her revived affair with Scott Disick.
  • A source informed Page Six that the son of music icon Rod Stewart, 42, is “scared that Kimberly will shatter [Disick’s] heart.”
  • The reality star, 39, who has dated a number of high-profile women, including Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie, is “scared that Kimberly will break [Disick’s] heart.”
The insider told the publication that Sean “is very protective of Scott,” adding that the brothers “do not get along at all.”

According to the person, Kimberly “doesn’t think her brother is smart and lacks ‘any ambition,'” the source claims.

“He was always whining about her.” The insider said, “She pushes him around, rants at him, and basically tries to tell him how to conduct his life.

The insider continued, “Her involvement with Scott can’t make things any better between the two siblings either.”

The insider stated that the siblings’ relationship is continuous “up and down” and that the group as a whole is “very dysfunctional.”

Sean is acting excessively greedy about the time he spends with Scott now that he’s returned to his life, the source claims.

When Disick and Kimberly originally ignited dating rumors in 2015 following his breakup with Kardashian, the model’s mother quickly put an end to the speculations by claiming that they are just longtime “friends” and that there was “absolutely no truth” to them.

Then, as Kourtney prepared to wed Travis Barker in Italy and on a string of dinner dates over the previous three weeks, Scott was seen hanging out with Kimberly, Rod, and her brother Sean.

