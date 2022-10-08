Trevor Noah supports criticism of the dim lighting in “House of the Dragon”  

The host of The Daily Show berated the creators of House of the Dragon for making the program appear “too grim.”

Fans criticized the most recent episode, Driftmark, saying that many scenes were too dark to see.

Everything on television, the comedian observed, “Is so black.

During the most recent episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, Trevor Noah addressed complaints from viewers about the episode’s dim lighting.

The nighttime scenes in the episode were actually recorded during the day, but they were later darkened.

“Look, I’m not Steven Spielberg or Barry Jenkins, I haven’t directed anything,” the comedian stated.

In his opinion, “you’re doing a podcast if your purposeful creative decision is that people can’t watch the TV show that you’re making,” he said.

“I have no idea why. Do they intend to make it rougher? He questioned his audience, “Are they attempting to make it look like a movie?

Maybe they believe that if they make it sufficiently dark, we won’t be able to complain about the cast’s lack of diversity, he wondered.

