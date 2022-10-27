Kourtney Kardashian: During the Vegas “wedding,” I was a “hot slob kebab”

Kourtney Kardashian blacked out for the majority of her “wedding” to Travis Barker in Las Vegas because she was so inebriated.

Kourtney Kardashian blacked out for the majority of her “wedding” to Travis Barker in Las Vegas because she was so inebriated.

The creator of Lemme and the drummer for Blink-182 tell Simon Huck and others about their (un)forgettable night in this week’s episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

“I became blank. I don’t even recall that Elvis sung to me as I walked down the aisle, Kardashian confesses to Huck after saying, “I genuinely don’t remember, though.”

I just didn’t remember, she adds. I had forgotten I had a bouquet.

Following that, Kardashian and Barker showed Huck a video of the time they exchanged vows, during which the creator of Poosh acknowledged she was “slurring” her speech.

“You guys, Kourt was on one,” Barker recalls. “It was so good.”

After the event, the former “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star admitted to puking and then changing before returning to their hotel room.

She claims, “I was a hot slob kebab.”

Hours after the 2022 Grammy Awards, Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, got married in Vegas. The source later revealed, however, that the marriage was invalid since they failed to obtain a marriage certificate.

Then, a source told us, “They held a ceremony, but on paper it’s not yet legal.”

Kourtney subsequently shared pictures from the hazy experience on Instagram, confirming that the ceremony had taken place.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” she captioned the series of images, adding, “Practice makes perfect.”

The couple held a large reception in Italy before getting married legally in a Santa Barbara courthouse.