Nicola Peltz once more battles with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz battles with Victoria Beckham

  • Nicola Peltz intends to pick another fight with Victoria Beckham about her participation in the lives of Brooklyn and her.
  • Posh Spice has her own plans, and the Transformers actor does not want her to interfere with her and her husband’s personal and professional decisions.
  • Nicola loves being the new Mrs. Beckham, and in ways, she is emulating Posh.
 According to rumors, Nicola Peltz intends to pick another fight with Victoria Beckham about her participation in the lives of Brooklyn and her.

Posh Spice has her own plans, and the Transformers actor does not want her to interfere with her and her husband’s personal and professional decisions.

This comes after the two men made headlines for their altercation, which is said to have started after Nicola’s wedding to Victoria’s eldest son.

An insider revealed to Closer Magazine that Nicola is enjoying the attention the fashion industry has been giving her since she started working with Victoria.

“Nicola loves being the new Mrs. Beckham, and in ways, she is emulating Posh.” the source alleged. “She’s loving grabbing the headlines and the pros that come from having the famous surname.”

“She’s also loving the fashion links that have come with it and is constantly keeping her style fresh and up with the trends. She’s even been changing her hair, much like Posh used to.

“But at the same time Nicola wants to do things her own way and doesn’t want to be guided by Vic,” the insider revealed. “Nicola has ideas of her own when it comes to what she and Brooklyn should be doing with their careers.”

