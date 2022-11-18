Brendan Fraser and Leonardo DiCaprio’s reunion after they first met as teenagers

Fraser, 53, talked about seeing the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor for the first time in years when they began shooting Martin Scorsese’s next crime drama in a new interview with GQ that was released on Wednesday.

Fraser, who will soon be featured in The Whale, revealed to the publication that he first met DiCaprio, now 48, “when he was probably all of, I don’t know, 17, 16 maybe,” and had recently appeared in 1993’s What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

When Fraser first met DiCaprio in the 1990s, “I think I had just been in School Ties or something,” Fraser remarked. “And even though I was perplexed, I just wanted to say to him, “Hear, hear.” That was amazing.”

When the actor and DiCaprio reconnected for their new film, he remarked, “And he repeated that to me.” “He knew who I was. You were the only guy, he claimed, who didn’t treat me like a young child.”

Fraser told the newspaper, “He gave that to me.” “That had significance.”

Although Fraser and DiCaprio’s careers took divergent turns after they both achieved stardom in the 1990s, the two actors reunite in Scorsese’s upcoming movie, in which Fraser is slated to play a defence attorney, according to GQ.

In her account of meeting DiCaprio and the renowned director for Killers of the Flower Moon, Fraser remarked, “I was imagining that I felt like one of the apprentices in Michelangelo’s studio.”

DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of a wealthy local rancher, in the upcoming film (played by Robert De Niro).

The 2023 movie Killers of the Flower Moon is an adaptation of David Grann’s 2017 nonfiction book of the same name. The movie is set in 1920s Oklahoma and tells the story of the horrible atrocities that became known as the Reign of Terror: the serial killings of Osage Nation members who worked for oil.

Fraser also stated that he will not attend the Golden Globe Awards, even if he wins an acting nomination for his highly-publicized performance in The Whale, in.

Asked whether he would go to the event, which is planned for Jan. 10, Fraser said he “will not participate.”

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” he added, citing the nonprofit organization that votes for the Golden Globe awards.

“It’s because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that,” Fraser said.

