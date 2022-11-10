David Burtka explains why raising pre-teens is hard

The Celebrity Dish presenter, who shares Harper and Gideon, twins aged 12 with Neil Patrick Harris, spoke candidly about the pain of seeing his children grow up before his very eyes. “

Nobody can adequately prepare you for the aspects of fatherhood that David Burtka describes. The Celebrity Dish presenter, who shares Harper and Gideon, twins aged 12 with Neil Patrick Harris, spoke candidly about the pain of seeing his children grow up before his very eyes.

“For me, it’s really been about mourning your kids,” David exclusively told the news. “I’m in mourning of seeing them grow and seeing them clip their wings and letting them be their own people.”

The Broadway actor, who claimed to have been the twins’ sole caregiver, said it is sad to understand that his time as their primary caregiver “is starting to come to a close.”

“No one ever tells you that as a parent but it’s inevitable,” he added. “It’s wild to see the kids they’ve become. It’s amazing and it’s also a little sad.”

David is glad to claim that he did just that, despite the fact that everyone tells new parents to cherish every moment spent with their children.

“I’m so glad that I did enjoy those times, and took work off and didn’t do any Broadway shows and didn’t go on location to do a movie,” he shared. “I really got to spend every waking moment with these kids, and it means so much.”

What advice does he have for young parents? He was direct and said, “Give it your all while you’re with your children. Don’t multitask or talk on the phone. Be there for them; it will make a huge difference.”

Despite David’s twins’ growing independence, there is one area where they may still benefit from his and Neil’s advice: cleaning.

“I’m kind of a clean freak and a little anal retentive and it’s hard,” David said. “My daughter is getting it, but the girls mature much faster than the boys, so he still has a lot of reminding to do.”

When they reach adolescence, he explained, “You say things 150 times, and by the time they’re teenagers, you gotta let it go because they’re going to learn by themselves.”

The chef talked about how working with Arm & Hammer plus OxiClean Laundry Detergent has enhanced his family’s home life.

“My daughter is pretty neat but my son is pretty messy,” David noted. “He still has a problem eating with his hands and he gets his dirty hands all over his clothes. So I know that it’s great because I don’t let the stains set. I put it in the laundry and it goes away.”

David summed it up best, sharing, “It never stops as a parent.”