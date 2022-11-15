David Harbour will bring “new things” to the MCU

The remainder of Phase 4 and the upcoming Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s content was unveiled by Marvel and Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Announcing that the anti-hero team the Thunderbolts would wrap out Phase 5 with their own film in 2024 was one of these forthcoming endeavors.

Red Guardian, portrayed by David Harbour, who made his MCU debut in the 2021 film Black Widow, will be one of the team members.

Advertisement

The remainder of Phase 4 and the upcoming Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s content was unveiled by Marvel and Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, along with a full schedule of films and television series. Announcing that the anti-hero team the Thunderbolts would wrap out Phase 5 with their own film in 2024 was one of these forthcoming endeavors. Red Guardian, portrayed by David Harbour, who made his MCU debut in the 2021 film Black Widow, will be one of the team members.

Recently, when discussing Violent Nights, Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to speak with Harbour about the upcoming movie. The Stranger Things actor claimed that Thunderbolts will add fresh elements to the MCU,

Weintraub questioned Harbour about whether he had read the Thunderbolts script or been told what the plot would be. Despite his claim that he hasn’t read a finished draught of the script, he is aware of the story arc and character development for the movie. Harbour characterized the tale as “Adding that “it’s not what you’d think,” he said, “It’s extremely fantastic. It has a few novel components, things that are brand-new to the universe.”

He praised his fellow actors and their roles while also talking about some of the cool things that they are bringing to the movie.

“It’s really cool. We introduce a thing that’s super cool. It’s vital. I’m psyched that Julia Louis Dreyfus’ character is going to be, in a bigger way, explored. One of the things you’ll probably know is that I and Florence dynamic will be in there and exploring in a way that’s really cool. But all these guys, Sebastian’s character, Wyatt’s character, I just love this mercenary element in the MCU. MCU has always been sort of elevated in a certain way. Captain America, even Iron Man, although he has egos, is always in it for the right reasons or ultimately does the right thing. And I like these guys who are a bunch of losers or a bunch of guys who can’t quite get it right. And so far what they’ve pitched me just feels really cool.”

Also Read Christina Applegate sobs during her speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony When Christina Applegate was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of...