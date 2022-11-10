 Episode 10 of “Andor”: Andy Serkis explains the resolution

In the eighth episode of Tony Gilroy’s highly regarded television series Andor, Andy Serkis made a triumphant return to the Star Wars universe as the brand-new character Kino Loy.

In the eighth episode of Tony Gilroy’s highly regarded television series Andor, Andy Serkis made a triumphant return to the Star Wars universe as the brand-new character Kino Loy. When he first encounters Cassian Andor, Kino is working as a foreman at the Imperial industrial facility on the remote and water-locked Narkina 5. (Diego Luna). It is immediately apparent that Kino is focused on using legal measures to escape from prison and that he has every confidence that Empire would uphold his sentence.

Naturally, the Empire forbids anyone from leaving, and Kino’s disclosure in Episode 9 completely destabilizes the situation. As Kino came to terms with the knowledge that he would never leave Narkina 5 alive, Serkis delivered an outstanding and unforgettable performance that transported viewers through the entire gamut of emotions throughout his three-episode plot.

Steve Weintraub of Collider had the opportunity to speak with Serkis about playing Andor, the emotional impact of his heartbreaking final sentence, and whether or not Kino would have survived that ending before the airing of Episode 10 on Collider. We previously had a conversation with Serkis during which he discussed Kino Loy’s past, what he believes the inmates on Narkina 5 were creating, and how the jail affected him.

That was one of the best things about having that arc, I suppose. Naturally, as an actor, I was aware that I would eventually get there. So I wanted to create him early on kind of belligerent and very kind of unsympathetic. Then the actual impact of Cassian and him facing off, and finally the dawning reality that they will never be freed. And in a way, that’s rekindling his humanity.

Then, in episode 10, he actually embarks on this journey that is fundamental to his worldview—namely, that each person has the potential to positively influence others and that, when we come together, we can alter the course of history. That floods back to him, and you can actually see how it happens, leading to the kind of sacrifice, if you will, in that final scene.

