Review of “Falling for Christmas”: Lindsay Lohan Is Back!

The late 1990s and early 2000s teen queen, who provided us with legendary performances in films like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and of course, Mean Girls, is back.

It’s difficult to distinguish the movie from Lohan’s actual true story.

She spends her vacation at one of her father’s ski resorts with Tad Fairchild, her annoying, fame-obsessed influencer boyfriend (George Young).

Advertisement

Although it seems like ages have passed since Lindsay Lohan last appeared on our screens, it has only been a few years. But it has been a while since she starred in a widely popular production. The late 1990s and early 2000s teen queen, who provided us with legendary performances in films like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and of course, Mean Girls, is back. It’s difficult to distinguish the movie from Lohan’s actual true story.

Lohan was a target of the paparazzi, and during the 2000s, her personal life was widely reported in tabloids. Now that she’s back, maybe she’ll be treated with more decency than she was when she was in her early 20s, given what has happened to others of her contemporaries, like Britney Spears. Falling for Christmas may not be the comeback for a former teen icon on the same level as Iron Man or Pulp Fiction were for their protagonists, but it’s nevertheless amusing and nostalgic to see her return to the genre that launched her career: comedy.

With a hint at Lohan’s ex-best friend Paris Hilton, Sierra Beaumont (Lohan) plays a spoiled yet endearing hotel heiress who is struggling to find her place in the world. Even though it’s in a made-up capacity, her loving rich father (Jack Wagner) is eager to have her work for the company. He kept his word to her long-deceased mother that he would look after Sierra, but Sierra wants to be able to look after herself.

She spends her vacation at one of her father’s ski resorts with Tad Fairchild, her annoying, fame-obsessed influencer boyfriend (George Young). Even though it’s obvious that Sierra and Tad don’t share much in common outside love of champagne and caviar, Tad still tries to make them the internet’s favorite pair.

Jake (Chord Overstreet) is the proprietor of the nearby North Star Lodge, which is a far cry from the richness and exclusivity of the Beaumont resort, while all of this is happening. Jake needs investors to keep the lodge afloat, but everything appears lost after Sierra’s father rejects him.

Tad proposes to Sierra as they are on top of a mountain nearby, but they both tumble and become separated before she can respond. Sierra is found by Jake unconscious and suffering from a concussion, but even after receiving medical attention, she is unable to recall her identity or her origins. As she struggles to recall something, Jake invites her to remain in the lodge. She meets Avy, Jake’s daughter, and his mother-in-law Alejandra (Alejandra Flores) (Olivia Perez). You probably already know what occurs in the final hour.

Advertisement