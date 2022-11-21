Heartbreaking Deaths and Departures Are Included in ‘The Walking Dead’ Series Finale

This article includes spoilers for The Walking Dead’s season finale on Sunday.

Even though the zombie apocalypse continues, The Walking Dead on AMC came its conclusion after 12 years, 11 seasons, and 177 episodes.

And what a bloody, tragic conclusion that was.

Advertisement

It was obvious the 90-minute conclusion would be painful when the penultimate episode ended with Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) being shot by Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), and cherished people frantically trying to save her.

When Daryl (Norman Reedus) barged into the hospital to beg for assistance in the first scene of the episode, he was stopped by Commonwealth troops who knocked him out. The horde of walkers is approaching in the meantime. Fortunately, Judith stays awake long enough to gather the fortitude to lock the doors before falling asleep once more next to Daryl.

The first two victims of the night were Jules (Alex Sgambati), who was attacked by the swarm, and Luke, a musician (Dan Fogler), who was bitten. However, not before making sure they locate the harmonica in his jacket pocket, his pals are able to transport him to the hospital and huddle around him as he bleeds out. He gets them to agree to play. “Always.”

Daryl, Carol (Melissa McBride), Judith on a gurney, and the rest of the group eventually escape the hospital and locate Tomi (Ian Anthony Dale), Yumiko’s medical brother, who begins treating Judith.



While this is going on, Coco and the other abducted babies are discovered by Rosita (Christian Serratos), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), who are forced to seek refuge in an ambulance due to the overwhelming swarm. Before ascending a conduit and accessing an open window a few levels higher, they leave and repel the walkers.

Advertisement

Both Eugene and the baby in his care as well as Gabriel, who is carrying a baby, make it to safety. The walkers drag Rosita down as she begins to ascend, and she eventually tumbles. She briefly seems to be out of the picture in classic TWD fake-out style before she reappears and begins murdering walkers left and right. She climbs to the top of the ambulance, leaps to the pipe, and then squeezes through the window.

As The Walking Dead’s final season comes to an end, Norman Reedus pays tribute, saying, “What a ride.”

Rosita is gazing at a sleeping Coco when we see her the following time. When Eugene approaches and inquires about her excitement for summer, Rosita stays silent as he drones on about the advantages of newborns learning to swim. Then he asks once more, “I am so eager for summer. Do you?” She looks at him. “When did you fall, Rosa?”

She nods while displaying a bite mark on her back. Her end is nigh. She is savouring her last few minutes with Coco. She assures Eugene, “You’ll be OK. I really love you so much, he replies.

With a tear in her eye, she adds, “I love you too.”

Fortunately, it seems like Judith will survive. Pamela Milton, on the other hand, needs to have her fate decided.

Advertisement

While he and the Commonwealth residents on his side prepare for an impending fight, Mercer (Michael James Shaw) offers to aid the ex-Alexandrians in escaping. He declares, “I can’t just watch as people die.” “This fight is not yours. They are not your neighbours.”

In contrast, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) argues. “Yes, they do. Also, you are “He proclaims. We need to do more than just save ourselves, says Aaron (Ross Marquand). The rest of the team quickly decides they will remain and continue fighting.

Also Read Date for final eight episodes of ‘The Walking Dead’ announced A new trailer for the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead...