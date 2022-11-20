Kaley Cuoco poses with cute pregnancy selfie to showcase growing baby bump

The actress, who is having her first child with Tom Pelphrey, provided a pregnancy update by uploading a photo in the mirror that revealed her expanding baby belly.

Tom, 40, and Kaley, 36, first connected at the Ozark premiere in April.

One year has passed since Kaley and her ex-husband, Karl Cook, parted ways.

The actress, who is having her first child with Tom Pelphrey, provided a pregnancy update by uploading a photo in the mirror that revealed her expanding baby belly. Kaley can be seen in the adorable photo sporting her trademark down-and-wavy fringed hairstyle underneath a fuzzy teal jacket over a fitting grey sweater. She added an animated GIF with the words “Boop It!” over her belly.

The actor from Ozark and the Big Bang Theory star revealed on social media last month that they are expecting their first child together. Kaley posted on Instagram, “Baby girl Pelphrey arriving 2023.” “I’m over the moon and beyond blessed… I adore you, Tommy Pelphrey!”

Tom also uploaded pictures of the pair kissing and biting into a pink sex cake. He captioned the gallery with the phrase “And then it was even MORE BETTER.” Love you @kaleycuoco more than ever.

Since announcing their joyful news, Kaley hasn’t been reluctant to share on social media about her journey toward motherhood. In a Polaroid image posted to Instagram on October 11, the expectant mother is wearing relaxed sweatpants and a bra top as Tom gives her a behind-the-back hug with his hand on her hips. This gives fans their first glimpse of her baby bulge.

Another black-and-white photo shows Tom tenderly kissing Kaley’s stomach. The actress also revealed that she has already introduced her bump, or “bub,” to her beloved horses in footage posted to her Instagram Stories.

Tom, 40, and Kaley, 36, first connected at the Ozark premiere in April. The following month, they made their Instagram relationship public.

In May, Kaley told USA Today, “I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it felt like my life was ended, or just starting.” “I felt it. At first glance, there was love. We connected immediately. He makes me feel as though I’ve known him all

The duo debuted on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys in September. Tom was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work in Ozark, and Kaley was nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in The Flight Attendant.

One year has passed since Kaley and her ex-husband, Karl Cook, parted ways. The celebrity acknowledged that she met her new man during a “rough” time as she thought back on the divorce.

“I took a lot of time to myself and spent the year kind of figuring myself out,” she told the news in an exclusive interview on Sept. 21. “That’s why I’d never want actual time travel because it would really mess with the real-time of what your life needs to be.”

She added. “And then, I met Tom, and everything changed.”

