Jennifer Aniston has the support of Kaley Cuoco. The Big Bang Theory star, who is presently expecting her first child, posted a heartwarming message of support after the Friends star spoke candidly about her “difficult” fertility journey for Allure’s December cover story.

On November 9, she sent a message to her Instagram Stories that read, “You never ever know what people are going through behind the scenes.” “Stop making assumptions and evaluating everything. Thank you for sharing this experience, @JenniferAniston!”

Jennifer, commented on the tabloid headlines that asked whether she was expecting a kid or if she planned to have children while actively attempting to become a mother during the conversation.

The Morning Show host said, “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard.” “Chinese teas, IVF, you name it, I was doing it everything. I was giving it everything I had. If someone had told me to “freeze your eggs,” I would have donated anything. You owe it to yourself. You simply don’t consider it. I am now where I am. The ship has left port.”

Jennifer intended to keep her reproductive journey a secret up until now, despite the increased attention.

“I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF,” she revealed. “I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself. The [world] creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth.”

The actress continued, “Despite the challenging road, I have no regrets.”

“I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe,'” Jennifer noted. “I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

Just one month after announcing on social media that she and her partner Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together, Kaley has come out in steadfast support of Jennifer.

On October 11, the 36-year-old Flight Attendant star announced on Instagram that she and the 40-year-old Ozark actor were expecting a baby girl. The photos included the couple holding onesies and cake from their sex reveal party. The post’s caption read, “We are expecting a baby girl next year.” “Pelphrey is expecting a girl in 2023. I’m over the moon and beyond blessed… You have my heart, Tommy Pelphrey.”

