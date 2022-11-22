Kate Hudson Pays Tribute To Mom Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson sends her mother Goldie Hawn birthday greetings

In a touching homage to the First Wives Club actress, the 43-year-old Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress posted a number of pictures of herself and her 77-year-old mother Hawn on Instagram on Monday.

“I’m very fortunate to be able to honour my lovely mother every day, but today, November 21, marks her birth! I wonder if God was aware of what the stars had created to produce this bright light.”

Advertisement

Along with images of herself and Hawn at the most recent premiere of Hudson’s Knives Out sequel and experiences they’ve had over the years, Hudson included writing in the description of her post.

Hudson’s caption read, “I have a feeling it was no accident that she shares this extraordinary zest for life and cheerful energy. “Don’t be misled; my mother is deeper than a tip-toe dance through existence.”

It was Hudson who said of the woman, “She has challenged the toughest minds, stood tall for her worth, blazed trails for us to walk a little easier through and cut a lot of those weeds that love to scratch at women’s ankles trying to get us to turn back, she follows through during the toughest moments and never takes no for an answer.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

In her tweet celebrating Hawn’s birthday, the Almost Famous actress said that her mother “always desired and continues to aim to be the best mother and grandmother” and that her life is “a treasure trove of wisdom that I feel truly fortunate to know intimately.”

And let’s just say that she’s succeeding at it, Hudson concluded in her caption. “WISHING MAMA G A HAPPY BIRTHDAY! You’re my entire world.”

Advertisement

Hawn received birthday greetings from Reese Witherspoon as well, who referred to her as “really the finest” in a comment.

Chelsea Handler, a comedian and television host, commented, “Happiest of birthdays, MAMA Goldie!” LOVE THIS HONOR TRIBUTE

The day after the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Hudson said she is grateful to Kurt Russell and Hawn Russell for providing her a built-in “bull—— detector.”

Also Read