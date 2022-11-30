Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys a late-night party with models at an Art Basel event

MIAMI— Leonardo DiCaprio opened Art Basel Miami on Tuesday night by celebrating Stone Island’s 40th anniversary with a star-studded bash while surrounded by models.

Jared Leto arrived at the party early, according to a source, and was relaxing at his VIP table next to the DJ booth.

After splitting up with longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone, the Oscar winner appears to be single, but various sources have suggested that DiCaprio and Hadid, 27, are dating.

Just after midnight, the “Revenant” actor arrived and made his way straight to a VIP table where he was joined by many models and friends.

His reported girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, was nowhere to be there, a spy told Page Six, adding that “he was talking it up with attractive women at his table.”

The “Titanic” star reportedly arrived wearing a facemask and his trademark black baseball cap, but he was still “quite recognizable.” “People in the VIP area were hovering and trying to get near Leo,” an insider said.

DiCaprio, 48, reportedly listened to DJ Jamie XX’s music while relaxing while donning earplugs till he left the venue at around two in the morning.

Jared Leto, Floyd Mayweather, Odell Beckham Jr., Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, and Drake’s close friend Zack Bia were among the other notables present at Stone Island’s invitation-only event.

Jared Leto arrived at the party early, according to a source, and was relaxing at his VIP table next to the DJ booth.

DiCaprio was seen earlier in the day at Miami’s Art Basel event at the Miami Convention Center, as was exclusively reported.

“You know how some people lower their glasses when they’re inspecting art,” a spy told us. “That’s what happens with Leo’s mask. It kept sliding down when he was looking at the work.”

After they were spotted visiting numerous of the same events in September, he and Hadid initially fueled relationship speculations.

At the time, sources told Page Six that DiCaprio and Hadid were seeing each other but taking things slowly. However, later that month, they were spotted looking closely at a party in Paris, and they attended the same Halloween party in October.

Fans were on edge when Hadid was conspicuously missing from DiCaprio’s star-studded birthday party in November.

On the first day of the yearly art fair, Miami was overrun with A-listers. Doja Cat, Selena Gomez, and David Beckham reportedly went out while Jon Bon Jovi, Ariana Rockefeller, and Jordan Belfort were reportedly seen perusing the massive exhibition at Art Basel Miami while looking at works from the Maddox Gallery.

