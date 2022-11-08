Lindsay Lohan responds to the passing of her ex-boyfriend

Aaron Carter, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 34, was remembered by Lindsay Lohan. “My heart goes out to his family and may he rest in peace,” the “Falling for Christmas” star, 36, told “Entertainment Tonight.”

“And God bless him…” she added. “And yeah, just a lot of love there.”

In a different “Access Hollywood” interview, Lohan said she treasured “so many” memories from her early 2000s relationship with Carter.

The “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer started dating Lohan soon after Hilary Duff, another child star, and he put an end to their budding romance.

Carter discussed how his unresolved feelings for Duff, who is now 35, led to a complex dynamic involving Lohan during an interview with CNBC’s “The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch” in 2005.

“I started dating Hilary on my 13th birthday. I was dating her for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored, so I went and started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay,” he explained, adding that Duff “really got her heart broken,” which he felt “sorry” about.

“I then returned to Hilary since I no longer wanted to do that.” According to reports, Lohan and Carter were dated from January 2002 through April 2003.

The “Freaky Friday” actress said at the time that despite the ostensible love triangle, things were okay between her, Carter, and Duff.

“Aaron and I were friends. That’s my past. It was, like, a few months ago, you know. He’s a cool guy,” she said as a teen, per “Access Hollywood.” “We’re friends. Hilary is a cute girl. I wish her the best.”

Duff, for her part, commented on Saturday on Carter’s premature passing.

“For Aaron- I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” the “Lizzie McGuire” alum wrote via Instagram this weekend.

“You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply.”

Duff ended her message by encouraging Carter to “rest easy” and expressing her “love” to his bereaved family members.

In his later years, Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, battled addiction and familial turmoil. He was discovered dead in a bathtub at his residence in California.

Following the devastating news, a representative for Aaron said: “Aaron fought extremely hard toward the end of his life in recovery, to be a decent parent and to make amends with his family.

