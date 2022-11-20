Mariah Carey to Open for Santa with Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thanksgiving Day’s Macy’s Parade just got a little cheerier!

On November 24, Mariah Carey will perform her 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” during the yearly holiday gala in New York City.

“I’m living the dream I had as a kid! At this year’s @macys Thanksgiving Day parade, I’ll be opening for the one and only SANTA CLAUS “On Friday, Carey, 52, posted on Instagram. “🎄🎉💫 Pay attention on Thanksgiving.”

A countdown to Thanksgiving is shown in the video before Carey states in a voice-over, “Hello, Mariah! I’ll see you during the Macy’s parade on Thanksgiving.”

Around 12 p.m. ET, or three hours after it first airs on NBC, Carey will make an appearance at the parade before Santa Claus wraps up the yearly holiday celebration.

Carey and Walter Afanasieff, who had collaborated with Carey since her 1990 self-titled debut and early No. 1 hit, “Love Takes Time,” co-wrote and produced the festive classic “All I Want for Christmas,” which was included on her 1994 Merry Christmas album.

Since then, “All I Want for Christmas” has seen a second life. In 2019, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list and became Mariah’s 19th song to achieve this feat.

The first holiday single to ever win the prestigious RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Diamond Award was Carey’s in 2021.

Carey will get the opportunity to warm up for her set of special holiday performances this year at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on December 9 and December 11, and at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 13 and December 16.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m. ET. At 2:00 PM ET, the network will broadcast an encore transmission.

