Ben Platt and Noah Galvin got Engaged

Ben Platt and his fiancé Noah Galvin are enjoying their engagement.

Galvin, 28, and Platt, 29, who both performed in Dear Evan Hansen, announced their engagement last month

.Now, Platt is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the memorable occasion as he shared romantic photos on Instagram on Monday.

He displayed two pictures on the carousel: one showing him and Galvin surrounded by family members, and the other of the couple cuddling. The soon-to-be-weds also posed with their friends as Platt gave a beaming Galvin a cheek kiss.

The performers, who both starred in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, were photographed sharing another kiss as Platt also posted images of those who joined them in celebrating the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt)

More gratitude to everyone who contributed to making it exceptional, Platt captioned the picture.

The two have been dating since January 2020 after having a long-standing friendship. During a Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine podcast episode that May, Galvin made their relationship public.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show in June, Platt subsequently discussed how his friendship with Galvin developed into a sexual relationship. He said he didn’t realise he was in love with the actor until five years into their relationship.

2021 “Deeply Sucked,” but “Mostly Wonderful” according to Ben Platt’s boyfriend Noah Galvin

At the time, he stated, “We’ve been dating for about a year and a half now. “Before the pandemic, we had been friends for five years and had finally resolved to give it our all. We spent a long period kind of avoiding it.”

The couple began “living together with my parents in our childhood home and seeing each other all the time” after the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Platt.

It turned out to be a lovely time, he continued.

Sharing photos from the proposal and highlighting the ring in November, Platt wrote in the captio, “He agreed to hang out forever.” On his page, Galvin wrote “I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours.”

