One year after the on-set death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Hilaria Baldwin is concerned about her husband Alec Baldwin.

Hilaria Baldwin Talks About the “Awful Tragedy” of the “Rust” Shooting

The 38-year-old presenter of the Witches Anonymous podcast admitted in a recent interview with Extra that the Oct. 21, 2021 tragedy.

Advertisement

in which Alec, 64, held a pretend gun that accidentally discharged and killed Hutchins, 42, on the set of his Western movie, weighs heavily on their family. Baldwin maintains that he did not fire the shot that wounded director Joel Souza as well.

I’m worried about him, she admitted. “I mean, try to imagine. No one can. To understand what had transpired, there was so much confusion.”

Hilaria continued, “You know not every day is going to be the same when you go through anything horrible. “You experience difficult times during the day. It is difficult at night. Dreams are difficult. So I immediately showed up and said, “I’m here and I’m going to take care of you.” I stated that as soon as we knew what had happened.”

She tacked on to Extra “We have a problem. We can’t be alright. Everybody is in distress. Nobody could have foreseen the calamity that it was and still is. I’m referring to Halyna’s passing. A little boy, her family, her coworkers, her fans, and those who loved her. She was an amazing, great woman in so many respects, I mean.”

Ilaria Catalina Irena, their daughter and their seventh child together (his eighth), was born on September 22.

Advertisement

Hutchins’ widower Matthew resolved a wrongful death case against Baldwin and other Rust manufacturers in October. Matthew and Hutchins shared a kid named Andros. As part of the deal, the group also agreed to finish Rust with Matthew serving as executive producer.

Regarding the agreement, Matthew said in a statement, “I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of guilt (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). “We all agree that Halyna’s death was an awful accident. The fact that the creators and the entertainment industry have banded together to honour Halyna’s final work is something for which I am grateful.”

Alec later commented on the settlement and the production’s progress on Instagram. He wrote as follows: “Everyone has remained steadfast in their determination to act in Halyna’s son’s best interests during this trying process. We want to express our gratitude to everyone who helped put an end to this unfortunate and distressing situation.”

Hilaria stated in the Extra interview: “We can move forward and pay tribute to Halyna while also discussing gun safety on sets and attempting to understand how this bizarre incident occurred. For her, for her family, and for everyone who is still alive but has been severely impacted by this terrible catastrophe, we may remember her and carry on her legacy. We can’t un-know it, therefore that leaves all we can do.”

Alec stated on Instagram that his wife Hilaria given him a “cause to live” after the catastrophe after his tearful ABC News interview aired in December of last year.

“irrespective of what occurs to me. Whatever happens, I endure. Anything, whether I win or lose. Anything. The love and joy you have given me, @hilariabaldwin, is something no one can take away from me “He was writing then. “These days are difficult. Hatred is permeating every corner of the globe. But now I have a cause to live thanks to you. I only care about our family life as a whole. nothing more You owe me that.”

Advertisement

Also Read Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Celebrate Thanksgiving Thanksgiving is being celebrated by Alec and Hilaria Baldwin and the newest...