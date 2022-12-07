Shania Twain attended the people’s choice awards in a transparent leopard dress

Shania Twain completed the circle of her career by walking the red carpet in an upgraded, sexier version of her classic leopard-print ensemble from the 1998 “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video.

The diva, 57, donned a custom Rodarte dress with sheer sleeves, a corresponding peek-a-boo panel that displayed her abs, and a black velvet skirt.

The Canadian diva will don a daring Diesel look for her performance, Rassi also confirmed on-air.

Advertisement

For the People’s Choice Awards 2022 on Monday night, Shania Twain completed the circle of her career by walking the red carpet in an upgraded, sexier version of her classic leopard-print ensemble from the 1998 “That Don’t Impress Me Much” music video.

The diva, 57, donned a custom Rodarte dress with sheer sleeves, a corresponding peek-a-boo panel that displayed her abs, and a black velvet skirt. The garment, of course, had a hood.

A shock of bubblegum-pink hair protruded from her animal-spotted hood, maybe a reference to her appearance in her most recent music video for “Waking Up Dreaming.”

Zanna Roberts Rassi, the correspondent, claimed that she spoke with Twain’s stylist, who revealed the singer’s motivation for the occasion: “I’m all for the drama, I can only do this once, and I’m going for it tonight.”

And she did just that, much to the admiration of her followers.

One user wrote, “Shania Twain has come, everyone else can go home now.” Another remarked, “SHANIA TWAIN GOOD F—KIN GOD.”

Advertisement

Twain will sing a mix of her best hits and some of her most recent songs at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, as well as accept this year’s Music Icon Award.

The Canadian diva will don a daring Diesel look for her performance, Rassi also confirmed on-air.

At the awards ceremony, Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform. Lizzo is scheduled to receive the People’s Champion Award, while Ryan Reynolds is scheduled to receive the People’s Icon Award.

Brad Pitt, who is up for Best Male Movie Star for his work in “Bullet Train,” is one of the contenders for the evening. The star might show up or at the very least be moved by Shania’s performance.

Also Read The pregnant wife of Jesse James, files for divorce once more Bonnie Rotten, the pregnant wife of Jesse James, re-filed for divorce. The...