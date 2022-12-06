Advertisement
‘So Sue Me’ Margot Robbie Says She Improvised Her ‘Babylon’ Kiss Scene

  • In their most recent film, Brad Pitt’s kiss was swiped by Margot Robbie.
  • The 32-year-old Academy Award nominee admitted that the kiss she shares with her costar in their new film, Babylon.
  • “wasn’t in the script,” telling mews that Damien Chazelle helped her improvise the kiss.
“When else will I have the opportunity to kiss Brad Pitt, I wondered. She stated, remarking that the scenario “was simply wonderful, I’m just going to go for it “She described the conversation with Chazelle, 37, in full.

“”Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,” I remarked. And Damien said, “Well, she could — hold on, just a second. All you want to do is kiss Brad Pitt,” “In Robbie’s memory. “And I said, “Oh, well, sue me.” This chance might not present itself once more. He then said, “It does work for the character,” to which I replied, “I suppose so.””

She said that the Academy Award-winning filmmaker changed his mind after one take. “He said, “No, try it again.” That is effective, I thought, “Oh, wonderful.” “Robbie said.

Robbie said of their co-star Katherine Waterston, who plays Ruth Arzner, “I really kissed Katherine [Waterston], as well, although I’m not sure if it made the cut.”

In Babylon, which is set in 1920s Hollywood as the motion picture industry switches from silent films to talkies, Robbie plays aspiring actress Nellie LaRoy. Actor Jack Conrad is portrayed by Pitt, 58.

During an interview with WSJ. Magazine last month, the Australian actress revealed some of the laborious effort that went into the film. “Never in my life have I put forth so much effort. By the time that task was over, I was shattered “explained Robbie.

Prior to this, Robbie and Pitt co-starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019) and Adam McKay’s The Big Short, respectively (2015).

The Dec. 23 premiere of Babylon.

