The first footage from Bong Joon-“Mickey ho’s 17” reveals Robert Pattinson

A teaser and the release date for Bong Joon-Ho, a Korean director who has won an Academy Award, were revealed by Warner Bros. this evening. Robert Pattinson will play the lead in the movie, Mickey 17, which will have its cinema premiere on March 29, 2024. The title of the movie was featured in a brief video clip that was issued by the studio, followed by Pattinson gazing upward.

The science fiction movie is based on the novel by author Edward Ashton, from which it will be adopted. The Martian meets Dark Matter in Edward Ashton’s high-concept science fiction thriller, in which Mickey7, an “expendable,” refuses to let his replacement clone, Mickey8, take his place, according to Macmillan Publishers, the publishing house behind the release of the original novel Mickey7.

Along with Pattinson, the cast will also feature Oscar nominees Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Steven Yeun (Minari, The Walking Dead), Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie will be filmmaker Bong’s first production since Parasite, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture and went on to become the most successful South Korean movie ever at the box office. It received six Academy Award nominations in total, winning prizes for Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best International Feature. Before becoming a household name for directing Parasite, Bong was better known for a wide range of films, including Okja, The Host, and Snow piercer.

Following his critically acclaimed performance in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which was released in March of this year, Pattinson is progressing toward leading man megastar status. He concentrated on acting in indie films for auteur directors after achieving international success in the Twilight series. He received praise for his roles in movies like Cosmopolis, Good Time, High Life, and The Lighthouse. Following his roles in The Batman and 2020’s Tenet, where he was directed by Christopher Nolan in the first big-budget motion picture after COVID, this will be his third Warner Bros. film in four years.

Producing the movie are Bong Joon Ho’s Offscreen, Inc., Dooho Choi’s Kate Street Picture Company, and Plan B Entertainment. Oscar-nominated production designer Fiona Crombie (The Favourite, Cruella), Oscar-nominated editor Yang Jin-mo (Parasite), Oscar-nominated director of photography Darius Khondji (Okja, Evita), Oscar-nominated costume designer Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer), and visual effects supervisor Dan Glass are among the creative team behind the camera (The Matrix franchise). Jae-il Jung is the composer of the music (Parasite, Squid Game).

On March 29, 2024, Mickey 17 will have its theatrical debut. The teaser is seen below:

