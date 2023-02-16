Brendan Fraser’s favorite movies are heading to the American Cinematheque

As the Academy Awards draw near, American Cinematheque hopes to recognize Brendan Fraser.

As the Academy Awards draw near, American Cinematheque hopes to recognize Brendan Fraser, a first-time Best Actor nominee, for his wildly acclaimed comeback performance in The Whale. According to Variety, the non-profit organization will hold Fraser-Thon at the Aero Theater in Santa Monica, California, where it will screen four of the actor’s most cherished movies continuously. The actor will appear for an introduction and a Q&A session for the movies, making it a huge celebration of everything Fraser.

The films that will be shown are intended to capture all parts of his 30-year career, from his early years as a popular heartthrob movie actor to his current status as a showstopper. Beginning the series is Robert Mandel’s coming-of-age drama School Ties from 1992, which stars Fraser opposite Matt Damon.

Despite having the chance of a lifetime to receive an athletic scholarship to attend a prestigious New England prep school, Fraser’s character, a talented quarterback from a working-class family, is afraid of the anti-Semitic backlash if he discloses his Jewish identity to his Evangelical peers. The Oscar-nominated The Mummy, which Fraser starred in as American explorer Rick O’Connell and battled the all-powerful high priest Imhotep alongside Rachel Weisz and John Hannah after they unintentionally awakened him, is what is undoubtedly Fraser’s defining film.

The Hugh Wilson romantic comedy Blast From the Past, which was also released in 1999, is also on the schedule. The movie had Alicia Silverstone, Sissy Spacek, Christopher Walken, and a great cast lead by Brendan Fraser, despite its failure at the box office. Fraser portrayed a man who spent his entire life with his parents in a bomb shelter before learning, when he was 35, that there had not been a nuclear war between the United States and the Soviet Union and that he was well behind the times.

The Whale, starring Fraser in his most recent and possibly most well-regarded role to date, completes the group. The movie centres on Fraser as Charlie, a solitary gay English teacher with an eating condition who seeks to get in touch with his daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). He won Best Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards for his heartbreaking performance, and Fraser was moved to tears by the standing ovation it received at its Venice debut. His work has received a great deal of appreciation from the film industry.

In addition to giving Fraser his first Oscar nomination, The Whale was a success for all parties involved and proved to be a wise investment for A24, which made $20 million at the box office against a $3 million budget. Hong Chau, who co-starred with Fraser in the film, is also vying for best supporting actress for her work as Charlie’s friend and carer. Fans are hoping that the Brenaissance will continue as Fraser takes on new roles, like as the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon, since it is currently at its peak.

The American Cinematheque’s website is currently the only place to get tickets for anyone interested in attending the Fraser-Thon. The first show of the night is School Ties at 6 p.m. PST, followed by The Whale at 8:00 p.m. with a Q&A and a special guest, The Mummy at 10:40 p.m. with an introduction from Fraser, and Blast From the Past at 12:45 a.m. The first 200 visitors will receive a free copy of the “Brendan Fraser Zine” from A24 as a sweetener.

