Jamie Foxx has been getting better after facing health issues. He recently threw a party to celebrate his improving condition. The 55-year-old actor had a medical problem earlier this year, but now he is on the road to recovery. Here’s what we know about the party.
In April, Foxx’s daughter Corinne shared a statement informing that the actor had been admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed condition. She mentioned that thanks to prompt action and excellent care, he was already on the path to recovery.
“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” she wrote. Ever since there have been several reports about his health status and his recent appearances in public have led to a widespread debate on the Internet.
A source told People that the star “has been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility.” They also revealed that the singer hosted a party “to celebrate being better” as he continues to recover.
