Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jamie Foxx health update: Actor throws ‘celebration’ party for his recovery

Jamie Foxx health update: Actor throws ‘celebration’ party for his recovery

Articles
Advertisement
Jamie Foxx health update: Actor throws ‘celebration’ party for his recovery
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Jamie Foxx has been recovering from his medical complication in April this year.
  • The popular actor reportedly threw a party to celebrate his health getting better.
  • He had been admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed condition.
Advertisement

Jamie Foxx has been getting better after facing health issues. He recently threw a party to celebrate his improving condition. The 55-year-old actor had a medical problem earlier this year, but now he is on the road to recovery. Here’s what we know about the party.

Advertisement

In April, Foxx’s daughter Corinne shared a statement informing that the actor had been admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed condition. She mentioned that thanks to prompt action and excellent care, he was already on the path to recovery.

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” she wrote. Ever since there have been several reports about his health status and his recent appearances in public have led to a widespread debate on the Internet.

A source told People that the star “has been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility.” They also revealed that the singer hosted a party “to celebrate being better” as he continues to recover.

Also Read

Ryan Gosling shares his 10 must-haves for channeling Ken
Ryan Gosling shares his 10 must-haves for channeling Ken

Ryan Gosling's top 10 Kencentials include a lightning headband, sunglasses, a Ken...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story