Bianca Censori, 28, partnered non-legally with rapper Kanye West in January.

Recent photos show Bianca wearing unconventional outfits in Italy, drawing attention.

Concerns arise over potential influence of Kanye West on her fashion choices.

Recent photos of Bianca Censori, the 28-year-old Australian architect who entered a non-legally binding union with American rapper Kanye West in January, have sparked debate about the nature of their relationship and the impact it may be having on her appearance.

Bianca’s recent unorthodox fashion choices have made news, particularly her appearances in Italy wearing see-through clothing while going barefoot, a look that has raised eyebrows and outraged local onlookers.

Critics have expressed alarm over Bianca’s drastic change in style, with rumours circulating that Kanye West, famous for his Yeezy designs, may have substantial influence over her fashion choices.

According to Carly Dober, a director at the Australian Association of Psychologists, this alteration could represent Kanye’s attempt to influence Bianca’s wardrobe, recalling a scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which he restyled Kim Kardashian.

The public’s reaction to the couple’s developing style has varied from concern to blatant suspicion about the nature of their relationship.

Social media users have shared their thoughts on everything from Bianca’s liberty in her choices to whether she is influenced or controlled by Kanye.

Others have compared Bianca’s behaviour to Kanye’s previous behaviour with Kim Kardashian and advised her to be cautious.

One social media user said, ‘I would bet the farm she has absolutely no say in what she wears, or anything else for that matter, as long as she is with him.’

‘I’m wondering if she is being mind-controlled?’ remarked another.

Others have criticised Bianca’s hairstyle, with one commenter writing: ‘Dressing her like a clown and probably controlling every aspect of her life. She looks miserable. She won’t last long. Kayne will find a new doll to dress up.’

Bianca’s sudden change in appearance since her relationship with Kanye began has prompted supporters to urge her to follow Kim Kardashian’s lead and consider her own individuality in these adjustments.

