Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce: What does their prenuptial agreement say?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce: What does their prenuptial agreement say?

Articles
Advertisement
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce: What does their prenuptial agreement say?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce: What does their prenuptial agreement say?

Advertisement
  • Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are divorcing after four years of marriage.
  • The couple had a prenuptial agreement in place.
  • The marital home will be divided between them.
Advertisement

Joe Jonas has officially filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage. It has come to light that the couple had a solid prenuptial agreement in place before their 2019 wedding.

As reported by the celebrity magazine, the prenup outlines that Joe will retain all his earnings from his music career, including royalties from his other band, DCNE, while Sophie will keep all her earnings from her acting career.

In terms of property, anything they individually owned before their marriage will remain their own, and their marital home will be divided between them.

The prenup also grants them control over their respective business ventures related to their celebrity status.

In relation to their two children, the couple is planning for joint custody. Joe’s divorce documents, filed in a Miami court and obtained by the media, reveal his intention to share parental responsibility for their three-year-old daughter, Willa, and their one-year-old daughter, whose name hasn’t been disclosed.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s lifestyle differences lead to divorce
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s lifestyle differences lead to divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are divorcing after four years of marriage....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story