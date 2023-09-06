Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce: What does their prenuptial agreement say?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are divorcing after four years of marriage.

The couple had a prenuptial agreement in place.

The marital home will be divided between them.

Advertisement

Joe Jonas has officially filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage. It has come to light that the couple had a solid prenuptial agreement in place before their 2019 wedding.

As reported by the celebrity magazine, the prenup outlines that Joe will retain all his earnings from his music career, including royalties from his other band, DCNE, while Sophie will keep all her earnings from her acting career.

In terms of property, anything they individually owned before their marriage will remain their own, and their marital home will be divided between them.

The prenup also grants them control over their respective business ventures related to their celebrity status.

In relation to their two children, the couple is planning for joint custody. Joe’s divorce documents, filed in a Miami court and obtained by the media, reveal his intention to share parental responsibility for their three-year-old daughter, Willa, and their one-year-old daughter, whose name hasn’t been disclosed.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s lifestyle differences lead to divorce Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are divorcing after four years of marriage....

Advertisement