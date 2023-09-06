Advertisement
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's lifestyle differences lead to divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s lifestyle differences lead to divorce

Articles
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s lifestyle differences lead to divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s lifestyle differences lead to divorce

  • Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are divorcing after four years of marriage.
  • Joe is seeking joint custody of their children.
  • Joe does not want child support from Sophie.
After four years of marriage, Joe Jonas has officially initiated divorce proceedings with his wife, Sophie Turner.

Reports suggest that one possible reason for their divorce could be Sophie’s fondness for partying and nightlife, which didn’t align with Joe’s preference for a quieter home life.

According to sources, these lifestyle differences played a role in their separation. The 34-year-old musician filed for divorce in a Miami-Dade County courtroom, citing the irreparable breakdown of his marriage with the 27-year-old Game of Thrones star.

Joe is seeking joint custody of their two daughters, Willa, aged 3, and their one-year-old daughter, whose name hasn’t been disclosed. He also aims to establish a parenting plan and timesharing schedule for their children.

The singer doesn’t want child support from Sophie, as evidenced by the divorce papers filed by Joe, which state that “Both parties have the ability to provide for the support of the minor children, and they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor children.”

