Twitteriati lash out on Joe Jonas after he files divorce with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas is accused of infidelity amid his impending divorce from Sophie Turner.

Twitter is buzzing with rumors of Joe’s alleged affair.

Fans express disappointment and skepticism about Joe’s commitment.

Advertisement

As the pair prepares to file for divorce, Joe Jonas has been charged with infidelity against wife Sophie Turner.

The singer, who has two children with the Game of Thrones actor, is trending on Twitter due to supposed cheating rumors.

An anonymous account claimed that the celebrity had cheated on Sophie with a “20-year-old,” which sparked outrage.

The account mentioned: “When the alliterate married boy bander starts taking an interest in a 20-year-old model/fan, and it isn’t just for a threesome, then you have to start telling yourself that the marriage is over.”

Responding to the comments, a Twitter user wrote: “I like Joe, but he’s so obviously a playboy, very unserious to think he can commit.”

Another tweeted, “It is difficult to imagine a woman like Sophie who did so much for him, gave birth to two of his kids- he cheated on her.”

Advertisement

“If this is true, then why have all these songs praising Sophie and having her in your music videos, etc., if you’re going to cheat and want to have a family ??? Talking about soulmates but cheating on your soulmate is disgusting,” a third person said.

Another pointed out: “If you have to include the caveat ‘isn’t just for a threesome,’ then yes, you should start telling yourself the marriage is over.”

The couple just had their second kid this year when this happened. Willa, 3, is also a child of the couple.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Joe Jonas to leave Sophie Turner, officially files divorce Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting a divorce. The couple has...