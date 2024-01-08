Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here’s The List Of Winners At The Golden Globe Awards 2024

Here’s The List Of Winners At The Golden Globe Awards 2024

Articles
Advertisement
Here’s The List Of Winners At The Golden Globe Awards 2024

Here’s The List Of Winners At The Golden Globe Awards 2024

Advertisement

The prestigious Golden Globe Awards for 2024 unfolded amid a dazzling atmosphere at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, on Sunday night. Notably, the film “Barbie,” featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, garnered the highest number of nominations among films this year.

At the same time, the final season of the widely acclaimed series “Succession” secured the most nods in television categories. However, standout recognition went to multiple award-winning productions such as “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “Poor Things,” and “Anatomy of a Fall” during the ceremony of Golden Globe Awards.

Here’s the comprehensive list of winners from the glamorous Golden Globe Awards night in 2024:

Best Motion Picture – Animated

    Advertisement
  • The Boy and the Heron (GKids) (WINNER)
  • Elemental (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
  • Suzume (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)
  • Wish (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
    • Advertisement

Best Motion Picture – Drama

  • Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
  • Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films)
  • Maestro (Netflix)
    • Advertisement
  • Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures) (WINNER)
  • Past Lives (A24)
  • The Zone of Interest (A24)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

    Advertisement
  • American Fiction (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)
  • Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • The Holdovers (Focus Features)
  • May December (Netflix)
  • Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures) (WINNER)
Advertisement

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

  • Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures) (WINNER)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)
    • Advertisement
  • Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres Distribution)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Advertisement
  • Anatomy of a Fall, France (Neon) (WINNER)
  • Fallen Leaves, Finland (Mubi)
  • Io Capitano, Italy (Pathe Distribution)
  • Past Lives, United States (A24)
  • Society of the Snow, Spain (Netflix)
    • Advertisement
  • The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA (A24)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Advertisement
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (WINNER)
  • Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Advertisement
  • Annette Bening, Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon (WINNER)
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Greta Lee, Past Lives
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
    • Advertisement
  • Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
  • Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
    • Advertisement
  • Natalie Portman, May December
  • Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
  • Margot Robbie, Barbie
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things (WINNER)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Advertisement
  • Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
  • Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
  • Matt Damon, Air
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (WINNER)
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
    • Advertisement
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Advertisement
  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (WINNER)
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Charles Melton, May December
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Advertisement
  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Julianne Moore, May December
  • Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
    • Advertisement
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (WINNER)

Best Director — Motion Picture

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig, Barbie
    • Advertisement
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (WINNER)
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Advertisement
  • Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie
  • Tony McNamara, Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Celine Song, Past Lives
    • Advertisement
  • Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall (WINNER)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

  • “Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me, Music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen
  • “Dance the Night,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
    • Advertisement
  • “I’m Just Ken,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
  • “Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Move, Music and lyrics by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
  • “Road to Freedom,” Rustin, Music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz
  • “What Was I Made For?” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell (WINNER)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Advertisement
  • Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
  • Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer (WINNER)
  • Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
  • Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
  • Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
    • Advertisement
  • Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Television Series – Drama

  • 1923 (Paramount+)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
    • Advertisement
  • The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
  • The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
  • Succession (HBO/Max) (WINNER)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Advertisement
  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Barry (HBO/Max)
  • The Bear (FX) (WINNER)
  • Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
    • Advertisement
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
  • Beef (Netflix) (WINNER)
    • Advertisement
  • Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
  • Fargo (FX)
  • Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
  • Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Advertisement
  • Helen Mirren, 1923
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook, Succession (WINNER)
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
    • Advertisement
  • Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession (WINNER)
    • Advertisement
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
  • Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Advertisement
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (WINNER)
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
    • Advertisement
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
    • Advertisement
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (WINNER)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Advertisement
  • Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
  • Juno Temple, Fargo
  • Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
    • Advertisement
  • Ali Wong, Beef (WINNER)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
  • Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
    • Advertisement
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo
  • Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
  • David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
  • Steven Yeun, Beef (WINNER)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Advertisement
  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (WINNER)
  • Abby Elliott, The Bear
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
    • Advertisement
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (WINNER)
    • Advertisement
  • James Marsden, Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
  • Alan Ruck, Succession
  • Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Advertisement
  • Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (WINNER)
  • Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
  • Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
  • Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
  • Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
    • Advertisement
  • Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Also Read

Everything to know about the Oscars Awards 2023
Everything to know about the Oscars Awards 2023

Hollywood prepares for the 95th Academy Awards. The film industry is hoping...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story