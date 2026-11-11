Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi turn New York streets into a romantic date spot

The relaxed outing had all the charm of a romantic comedy.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are giving fans another reason to talk about their romance after stepping out in New York City with a new four-legged family member, a Dalmatian puppy named Miss Jane.





The 30-year-old supermodel and the 29-year-old actor were recently spotted walking their adorable new pet through the streets of New York City.





Their latest public appearance has sparked excitement among fans, with many viewing the puppy's arrival as another sweet milestone in their relationship.

The American supermodel and Australian actor were spotted picking up coffee before settling down on the steps outside a building.





They spent time chatting and enjoying each other's company against the backdrop of New York's cool fall weather.





The relaxed outing had all the charm of a romantic comedy, with the pair appearing comfortable and happy as they sat side by side.





Their casual appearance quickly added to the growing buzz surrounding their rumored relationship.





Their latest sighting came just a day after the two reportedly attended a performance of Paranormal Activity at the August Wilson Theatre in New York, making it another public outing in their increasingly talked-about romance.





Photos of the pair enjoying a walk with Miss Jane quickly caught social media attention, as fans flooded online platforms with affectionate comments about the growing family.

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Several fans playfully referred to the puppy as the newest member of the "Jenner-Elordi family," while others praised the couple's appearance together.





One fan joked that Miss Jane was already stealing the spotlight, while another described the pair as having a newlywed vibe.





The puppy's arrival also prompted fans to wonder about Jenner's other dogs, including Pyro and Six, as they shared their excitement over the couple's latest outing.





Although the couple has not publicly announced any major relationship milestone, their appearance with Miss Jane has added fresh excitement to their rumored romance, leaving fans eager to see more of the pair's life together.





The pair also reportedly attended Jenner's Halloween-themed birthday celebration at the Chateau Marmont hotel last weekend. In recent weeks, they have been spotted together at several destinations, including London and Hawaii.