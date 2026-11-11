Pakistan’s textile industry urged to embrace green technology and digital growth

Pakistan's future export growth would depend not only on production capacity and competitive prices but also on reliable supply chains.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s textile exporters must adopt cleaner production methods, environmentally friendly supply chains and digital technology to compete in global markets as international buyers tighten environmental standards, industry and academic experts said.





The experts made the remarks at the launch of the second Global Procurement & Supply Chain Summit (GPS 2027) at NED University in Karachi, organized by Horizon Summit Management.





The event is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2027, and will focus on sustainability, technology and the future of industrial supply chains.





Hafiz Kashif, director of Artistic Milliners, said international buyers, especially those serving European markets, were paying closer attention to how products were made and sourced.





He said companies were increasingly being judged on carbon emissions, energy use, water conservation and responsible sourcing.





Kashif stressed that textile manufacturers needed to reduce pollution, use cleaner technologies and shift toward renewable energy to maintain their position in international markets.





He also highlighted the growing importance of meeting recognized environmental standards.





However, smaller manufacturers and suppliers face challenges in meeting these requirements while dealing with increasing production costs, participants said.





Dr. Majida Kazmi, a professor at NED University, vice chairperson of the Institution of Engineers Pakistan-Karachi Centre and director of the STEM Centre, highlighted the need for stronger skills in artificial intelligence, automation and digital technology.





She said universities and businesses needed to work more closely to prepare students for the changing demands of modern industries.





She added that these technologies could improve industrial operations, purchasing activities and supply chain management.





Kazmi also emphasized the importance of combining science, technology, engineering and mathematics education to help students improve their critical thinking, problem-solving abilities and practical skills.





Participants said Pakistan's future export growth would depend not only on production capacity and competitive prices but also on reliable supply chains and a skilled workforce.





Horizon Summit Management CEO Syed Faisal Ali thanked the participants and recognized the media's contribution to promoting Pakistan's industrial growth and innovation.





GPS 2027 is expected to bring together business leaders, procurement professionals, technology specialists, policymakers and academics to discuss sustainable sourcing, industrial automation, artificial intelligence and new opportunities in the textile and apparel industry.



