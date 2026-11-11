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Pakistan’s textile industry urged to embrace green technology and digital growth Afghan terror suspect confesses to preparing suicide bomber, officials say Tech sector earnings rise 15 percent on export push Balochistan High Court sentences ex-lawmaker Achakzai to 10 years in 2017 hit-and-run case Pakistan seeks cheaper Qatari LNG, emergency winter supplies in high-level talks PSDP spending stuck at 10% of total allocation in four months Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Pakistan’s textile industry urged to embrace green technology and digital growth Afghan terror suspect confesses to preparing suicide bomber, officials say Tech sector earnings rise 15 percent on export push Balochistan High Court sentences ex-lawmaker Achakzai to 10 years in 2017 hit-and-run case Pakistan seeks cheaper Qatari LNG, emergency winter supplies in high-level talks PSDP spending stuck at 10% of total allocation in four months Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Afghan terror suspect confesses to preparing suicide bomber, officials say

ARDC Inspector Abbas Ahsan said the suspect received commando training while serving in the Afghan army.

Web Desk November 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Authorities also released a video statement from the arrested suspect during the briefing.

PESHAWAR: An Afghan national arrested during a joint security operation in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar has confessed to preparing a suicide bomber and receiving commando training in the Afghan army, officials said at a news conference.


The suspect, identified as Khareji Hikmatullah, also known as Hamza, was arrested during an intelligence-based operation involving security forces and police, according to Additional Inspector General of the Anti-Regional Disruption Committee (ARDC), Abbas Ahsan.


Abbas Ahsan said the suspect was from Afghanistan's Paktia province and had received commando training while serving in the Afghan army.

He also claimed that Hikmatullah had prepared a suicide bomber and previously worked as a security guard for Khareji commander Mansoor.


During the news conference, ARDC Information Department Adviser Mahmood Jan Babar said Afghan territory was being used to support terrorist activities.


He added that militants attempted to exploit darkness at night while security forces continued operations against them.


Authorities also released a video statement from the arrested suspect during the briefing. In the video, Hikmatullah said he was injured in Afghanistan during Taliban rule.


He added that he studied under a religious scholar for a year before starting to teach at a madrassa.


The suspect further said he later met a man named Akrama in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, and admitted to preparing him for a suicide attack. He also said he was being treated well while in Pakistani custody.

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