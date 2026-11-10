8 parenting tips to raise smart and confident children

Simple changes in parenting and daily routines can help children develop emotional intelligence, problem-solving skills and self-confidence.

Every parent wants their child to grow up intelligent, sensible and confident. Experts say everyday habits, parental attention and a positive home environment can play an important role in supporting children's mental development and personality.





Simple changes in parenting and daily routines can help children develop emotional intelligence, problem-solving skills and self-confidence.





Here are 10 practical ways parents can support their children's development:





1. Teach children to understand their emotions





Encourage children to express their feelings openly. Help them understand and manage emotions such as anger, frustration and anxiety in a healthy way.





2. Let them solve problems independently





Instead of immediately providing solutions to every difficulty, give children opportunities to think, explore options and make age-appropriate decisions. This can strengthen their problem-solving abilities.





3. Encourage positive thinking





Rather than scolding children for making mistakes, help them see mistakes as opportunities to learn and improve. Positive encouragement can build resilience and confidence.





4. Spend time on family activities





Take part in activities such as board games and other recreational activities. Spending quality time together can strengthen family relationships while encouraging learning and communication.





5. Encourage physical activities





Promote daily outdoor play, sports and exercise. Physical activity supports children's overall health and can contribute to their mental well-being.





6. Teach healthy competition





Encourage children to participate in sports and academic activities, but avoid putting unnecessary pressure on them to win. Teach them to value effort, teamwork and learning as much as achievement.





7. Give them opportunities to become independent





Assign age-appropriate tasks and responsibilities. Allowing children to handle small responsibilities can help them develop confidence and a sense of independence.





8. Develop a habit of gratitude





Teach children to appreciate small joys and blessings in everyday life. Practising gratitude can help them develop a positive outlook and greater appreciation for others.