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Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre PM Shehbaz arrives in Türkiye to attend COP31 Leaders’ Summit Anthropic IPO targets up to $1.4 trillion valuation 8 parenting tips to raise smart and confident children Microsoft opposes US ban on Chinese AI data center components IHC orders PTI lawyers meetings with jailed Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ICCI pledges jobs and training for persons with disabilities Sri Lanka reach 114-3 after Pakistan declare at 434 in Pindi Test Armed robbers target female medical students in Karachi Eight Pakistanis receive Diana Award for community work Oil prices slip as Trump says military action against Iran not needed US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre PM Shehbaz arrives in Türkiye to attend COP31 Leaders’ Summit Anthropic IPO targets up to $1.4 trillion valuation 8 parenting tips to raise smart and confident children Microsoft opposes US ban on Chinese AI data center components IHC orders PTI lawyers meetings with jailed Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ICCI pledges jobs and training for persons with disabilities Sri Lanka reach 114-3 after Pakistan declare at 434 in Pindi Test Armed robbers target female medical students in Karachi Eight Pakistanis receive Diana Award for community work Oil prices slip as Trump says military action against Iran not needed US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

8 parenting tips to raise smart and confident children

Simple changes in parenting and daily routines can help children develop emotional intelligence, problem-solving skills and self-confidence.

Web Desk November 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Every parent wants their child to grow up intelligent, sensible and confident. Experts say everyday habits, parental attention and a positive home environment can play an important role in supporting children's mental development and personality.


Simple changes in parenting and daily routines can help children develop emotional intelligence, problem-solving skills and self-confidence.


Here are 10 practical ways parents can support their children's development:


1. Teach children to understand their emotions


Encourage children to express their feelings openly. Help them understand and manage emotions such as anger, frustration and anxiety in a healthy way.


2. Let them solve problems independently


Instead of immediately providing solutions to every difficulty, give children opportunities to think, explore options and make age-appropriate decisions. This can strengthen their problem-solving abilities.


3. Encourage positive thinking


Rather than scolding children for making mistakes, help them see mistakes as opportunities to learn and improve. Positive encouragement can build resilience and confidence.


4. Spend time on family activities


Take part in activities such as board games and other recreational activities. Spending quality time together can strengthen family relationships while encouraging learning and communication.


5. Encourage physical activities


Promote daily outdoor play, sports and exercise. Physical activity supports children's overall health and can contribute to their mental well-being.


6. Teach healthy competition


Encourage children to participate in sports and academic activities, but avoid putting unnecessary pressure on them to win. Teach them to value effort, teamwork and learning as much as achievement.


7. Give them opportunities to become independent


Assign age-appropriate tasks and responsibilities. Allowing children to handle small responsibilities can help them develop confidence and a sense of independence.


8. Develop a habit of gratitude


Teach children to appreciate small joys and blessings in everyday life. Practising gratitude can help them develop a positive outlook and greater appreciation for others.

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