Honey may offer natural benefits for healthier-looking skin

The growing self-care trend on social media has encouraged many people to experiment with natural approaches to skin care.

KARACHI: While expensive beauty products are widely used to maintain healthy and glowing skin, natural household ingredients such as honey have also gained popularity as part of skin-care routines.

The growing self-care trend on social media has encouraged many people to experiment with natural approaches to skin care.

Honey is among the ingredients frequently used for this purpose because it contains natural sugars, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and enzymes.

Honey is often associated with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that may help soothe acne-prone skin. Its antioxidant content may also support collagen production, which plays an important role in maintaining skin firmness and structure.

Some of the enzymes found in honey may help leave the skin feeling smoother and improve its overall appearance. However, skin types vary from person to person, and applying honey directly to the face can cause irritation or an allergic reaction in some individuals.

People with sensitive skin should consider testing honey on a small area of skin before using it on the face. It is also important to remember that natural does not necessarily mean risk-free.

Honey can also be consumed as part of a balanced diet. It provides certain nutrients and antioxidants, although its overall contribution to skin health should be considered alongside a nutritious diet, adequate hydration and appropriate skin care.

Adding honey to everyday meals is relatively simple. It can be used as an alternative to butter or jam on toast and pancakes or added to smoothies and juices for natural sweetness.

Despite its potential skin-care benefits, honey should not be considered a substitute for medical treatment for acne or other persistent skin conditions.

People experiencing ongoing or severe skin problems should consult a dermatologist for appropriate diagnosis and treatment.

For those interested in natural skin care, honey may be a useful addition to a routine when used carefully, but it should complement rather than replace evidence-based skin-care practices.