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Macklemore announces ‘Free Palestine’ tour after Sheeran dispute

Rapper to headline shows in Dublin, Paris and London after being removed from Ed Sheeran’s tour over pro-Palestinian remarks.

Web Desk September 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Macklemore

LONDON: Macklemore is turning a dispute over his pro-Palestinian remarks into a new concert tour, announcing Thursday that his “Free Palestine” shows will begin next month in Dublin, Paris and London.


The Grammy-winning rapper said U.S. dates and additional performers will be announced later, with proceeds from the tour going to organizations that support the Palestinian people.


Macklemore said the tour will allow him to use his performances to speak about issues beyond music and entertainment.


“Being apolitical during a genocide doesn’t work anymore,” he said, urging artists to educate themselves, stand with communities and respond when calls for a free Palestine are met with attempts to silence them.


At a recent performance, Macklemore said he wanted to perform in stadiums so he could publicly say, “Free Palestine.”



Macklemore had been scheduled to perform at eight additional Ed Sheeran shows before he was removed from the tour last month following comments he made during a New Jersey performance.


Macklemore said owners of some stadiums where Sheeran was scheduled to perform had objected to his remarks.


Sheeran said the decision to remove Macklemore was made by tour organizers, not him, and that he had tried to find a resolution. He later apologized for how he handled the situation and called Israel’s treatment of residents in Gaza “unjustifiable.”


Macklemore has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and its occupation of the West Bank.


Announcing his new tour, he said recent events had highlighted what he described as growing support for Palestinian liberation and concerns over efforts to restrict artists’ political expression.


“What happened to me is bigger than one artist or one stage,” Macklemore said. He argued that the ability of wealthy individuals to influence which artists can appear on major stages deserves public attention.


Israeli officials have rejected allegations that their actions in Gaza amount to genocide and have said their military campaign is conducted in self-defense.

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