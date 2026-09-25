Chelsea eye Bournemouth's Alex Scott as midfield target, though January move seen as unlikely

Chelsea view the 23-year-old as a top target, though prying him away from Bournemouth during the January transfer window would be difficult.

Chelsea's search for midfield reinforcements is taking shape, and while Monaco's Lamine Camara continues to draw interest, Bournemouth's Alex Scott could emerge as the more compelling option.





The Daily Mail reported that Chelsea view the 23-year-old as a top target, though prying him away from Bournemouth during the January transfer window would be difficult.





The assessment tracks with Scott's rising importance to Bournemouth this season. He fits the age and profile Chelsea have consistently pursued in recent transfer windows.





According to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth made clear in the summer that they would not sell Scott, and the club is expected to hold that position in January. The report noted that persuading a club to sell one of its top performers midseason is often difficult and expensive.





That dynamic favors Bournemouth heading into any negotiation. Scott remains under contract, has established himself in the Premier League, and has developed into a midfielder valued for his ball retention, movement and positioning — leaving the south coast club with little urgency to negotiate.





Bournemouth's handling of a previous high-value sale offers a preview of how a Scott deal might unfold. The club sold forward Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City last January, but that transfer was completed through a £65 million release clause. The Daily Mail suggested that whenever Bournemouth do become open to selling Scott, Chelsea will likely be involved.





Without a comparable release clause in Scott's contract, Chelsea may have no such mechanism to force a deal, leaving the club to weigh how much of a premium it is willing to pay for a midseason signing.





Chelsea's other midfield pursuit, Camara, hit a snag on deadline day when a proposed £47 million transfer from Monaco collapsed. Camara is still admired at Stamford Bridge, but Monaco's strong start to the season and reported interest from Liverpool could complicate any renewed approach.





That backdrop makes Scott an increasingly attractive alternative for Chelsea. He is already a known quantity in the Premier League, and Bournemouth are aware of Chelsea's interest.





For now, Bournemouth appear content to wait. Continued strong performances from Scott would only strengthen the club's negotiating hand, leaving Chelsea to decide whether the cost of moving in January outweighs the benefits of waiting until summer. Chelsea may not be the only club keeping tabs on him for long.