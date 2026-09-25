Angelina Jolie sells Los Feliz mansion for $24.75 million amid plans for new chapter

Jolie, 51, purchased the 11,000-square-foot property in 2017 for approximately $24.5 million after her split from Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie has sold her Los Feliz mansion for $24.75 million, according to a listing on the Sotheby's International Realty website, as new details emerge about the actress's plans following the sale.





Jolie, 51, purchased the 11,000-square-foot property in 2017 for approximately $24.5 million after her split from Brad Pitt. The home was previously owned by film director Cecil B. DeMille and includes six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.





The listing, held jointly by Sotheby's International Realty and The Agency, shows the sale is currently pending. Representatives for Jolie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





The property sold after five months on the market. Jolie initially listed the estate in May for nearly $30 million.





Built in 1913, the mansion sits on two acres with views of the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Observatory. The interior features a farmhouse-style kitchen, multiple living spaces and a library. Additional amenities include a tea house, wine cellar, fitness studio and basement laundry room. The backyard includes a swimming pool, pool house and landscaped grounds surrounded by mature trees.





The sale comes as Jolie's children have all moved out of the home, and a source told TMZ that the actress plans to leave Los Angeles, though she has not yet settled on a new permanent residence. The source said Jolie intends to resume work internationally, including in Cambodia, where she also owns property.





Jolie hinted at her eventual departure from Los Angeles in a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave," she said at the time.





She added that she planned to spend significant time in Cambodia and visiting family members around the world after leaving California.





Earlier this month, Jolie and Pitt's son Maddox, 25, legally dropped his father's surname, following his younger sister Shiloh, 20, who did the same. Their siblings Zahara, 21, and fraternal twins Vivienne and Knox, 18, have informally stopped using the Pitt surname and plan to make the change legal.





Jolie and Pitt separated in 2016 after a 12-year relationship, including two years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024. The former couple remains in a legal dispute over their shared French winery, Château Miraval. Pitt has alleged that Jolie sold her stake in the property to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler without his knowledge, in violation of an agreement requiring mutual consent for any sale.





Pitt has been in a relationship with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon since 2022.