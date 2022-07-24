On Spotify, EXO Kai’s “Mmmh” has received 100 million streams

According to Spotify’s recent update, EXO member Kai’s debut title track Mmmh has received more than 100 million streams on one of the biggest international music streaming services.

Kai’s solo debut mini-album, which was released on November 30, 2020, features the lead single, Mmmh.

This means that it took about one year, seven months, and three weeks for ‘Mmmh’ to reach the 100 million streams mark.

With this, the song achieves the enormous milestone of being Kai’s first solo song.

The record for the most streams in a single day by a solo artist signed to SM Entertainment was also broken by Mmmh.

The first member of EXO to be unveiled by SM Entertainment in December 2011 was the singer, model, actor, and dancer. With the web drama Choco Bank, in which he played the male lead, Kai made his acting debut in 2016.

In October 2019, Kai made his debut as a member of SM Entertainment’s group SuperM, joining fellow EXO member Baekhyun, Shinee’s Taemin, Taeyong, and Mark, Wayv’s Ten, and Lucas.