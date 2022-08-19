J-hope of BTS wins fans with a big donation. ‘Such selflessness’

After making a sizable contribution to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association

J-hope of BTS was inducted into the association’s Honors Club.

Suga of BTS joined the Honors Club at the beginning of March.

On August 18th, it was announced that J-Hope has donated 100 million Won (about $75,900) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association to help repair damage caused by damaging rain in the central area of Korea.

“I am grateful for J-earnest Hope’s act for the victims,” said Hope Bridge organisation secretary general Kim Jung Hee.

In 2018, J-Hope gave more than 100 million Won to Child Fund Korea, making him a member of the Green Noble Club.

The member of the popular boyband gave 200 million won in 2019: 100 million won for scholarships and another 100 million won for the treatment of young patients.

His donation of 100,000,000 Won in 2020 will aid COVID-19-afflicted youngsters from low-income families.

In 2021, he celebrated his birthday by giving another 150 million Won (about $113,700).

The vocalist released his debut solo effort, Jack in the Box, in July.