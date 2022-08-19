Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
J-hope of BTS wins fans with a big donation. ‘Such selflessness’

J-hope of BTS wins fans with a big donation. ‘Such selflessness’

Articles
Advertisement
J-hope of BTS wins fans with a big donation. ‘Such selflessness’

J-hope of BTS wins fans with a big donation. ‘Such selflessness’

Advertisement
  • After making a sizable contribution to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association
  • J-hope of BTS was inducted into the association’s Honors Club.
  • Suga of BTS joined the Honors Club at the beginning of March.
Advertisement

On August 18th, it was announced that J-Hope has donated 100 million Won (about $75,900) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association to help repair damage caused by damaging rain in the central area of Korea.

Also Read

J-Hope dating Irene Kim? Army discovers hints
J-Hope dating Irene Kim? Army discovers hints

Fans have grown curious as a result of the fact that BTS...

“I am grateful for J-earnest Hope’s act for the victims,” said Hope Bridge organisation secretary general Kim Jung Hee.

In 2018, J-Hope gave more than 100 million Won to Child Fund Korea, making him a member of the Green Noble Club.

The member of the popular boyband gave 200 million won in 2019: 100 million won for scholarships and another 100 million won for the treatment of young patients.

Also Read

BTS J-Hope became first South Korean artist at Lollapalooza 
BTS J-Hope became first South Korean artist at Lollapalooza 

BTS J-Hope became the first South Korean artist at Lollapalooza. He gave...

Advertisement

His donation of 100,000,000 Won in 2020 will aid COVID-19-afflicted youngsters from low-income families.

In 2021, he celebrated his birthday by giving another 150 million Won (about $113,700).

The vocalist released his debut solo effort, Jack in the Box, in July.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, K-Pop News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story