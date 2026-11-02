Netflix crime thriller 'Collision Course' tops global charts after release

The film premiered on Oct. 30 and quickly gained popularity in several countries, emerging as one of Netflix's biggest global hits.

Netflix's latest crime thriller, "Collision Course," has become the streaming platform's No. 1 film worldwide, attracting a large audience just days after its release.





The film premiered on Oct. 30 and quickly gained popularity in several countries, emerging as one of Netflix's biggest global hits.





Directed by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, the thriller follows a group of thieves who rob a bank in Madrid, Spain. Although they successfully carry out the heist, their plan takes an unexpected turn when their getaway car crashes.





The accident sets off a chain of events that exposes secrets the robbers have been hiding from one another, adding suspense and unexpected twists to the story.





Set in 2013, the film also portrays a difficult period in Spain's history, when the country was grappling with economic challenges, unemployment and political scandals.





These wider social and economic problems provide the backdrop to the story as the robbers struggle with their own complications.





The film features Laia Costa, Karra Elejalde, Luis Zahera and Tamar Novas in key roles.





While some viewers have praised its unexpected twists and unconventional storytelling, others have found the plot difficult to follow.





Despite the mixed reactions, "Collision Course" has continued to attract viewers and secured the top position on Netflix's global film rankings.