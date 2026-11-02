Pakistan fined 5% of match fees for slow over-rate in tri-nation final

Match referee Jeff Crowe imposed the penalty after determining that Pakistan had failed to meet the required over-rate.

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Pakistan players 5% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the tri-nation series final against Sri Lanka.





According to the ICC, Pakistan were one over short of the required rate in Saturday’s final played in Lahore.





Match referee Jeff Crowe imposed the penalty after determining that Pakistan had failed to meet the required over-rate.





The fine was imposed under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which stipulates a 5% deduction from players’ match fees for each over their team falls short of the required rate.





Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction.





Pakistan won the tri-nation series final by chasing down Sri Lanka’s target of 326 runs with seven wickets down and nine balls remaining.





Fakhar Zaman was the star of the match, scoring 127 off 99 balls, including 11 fours and six sixes, to register his 12th ODI century.





On the other hand, Pakistan have moved up to fourth place in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) one-day international (ODI) team rankings after winning the tri-nation series.





According to the ICC, India remain at the top of the ODI rankings, followed by New Zealand in second place and South Africa in third.





Pakistan and South Africa have both reached 104 rating points, with Pakistan ranked fourth and South Africa third.





Australia are fifth, followed by Afghanistan in sixth and Sri Lanka in seventh.





England are eighth, Bangladesh ninth and the West Indies 10th in the latest ODI team rankings.